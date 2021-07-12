Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:10:00 Expires: 2021-07-13 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crawford A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ASHTABULA AND WESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 1155 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Albion, or 11 miles southeast of Conneaut, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Meadville, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Pierpont, Saegertown, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake, Springboro, Blooming Valley, Conneaut Lakeshore and Hartstown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hidalgo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HIDALGO COUNTY At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mccook, moving west at 15 mph. A cooperative observer in McCook reported a wind gust of 61 mph and pea sized hail at 349 PM. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Hidalgo County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ashtabula The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio Southwestern Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1252 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Meadville, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Atlantic, Pymatuning North, Adamsville, Pymatuning Central, Pierpont, Cochranton, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake, Conneaut Lakeshore, Hartstown and Geneva. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ashtabula FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL ASHTABULA COUNTY At 214 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Several roads were closed in Ashtabula west of State Route 11 near and south of US 20. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ashtabula, Plymouth Center and Edgewood. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clearfield, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clearfield; Northern Centre A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE AND CLEARFIELD COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 112 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Hyde, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Clearfield, Woodland, Curwensville, Hyde, Plymptonville, Karthaus, Snow Shoe, North Philipsburg, Clarence, Moshannon, Pine Glen, Black Moshannon State Park, Lecontes Mills, Morrisdale, West Decatur, Grassflat, Grampian, Kylertown, Wallaceton and Clearfield-Lawrence Airport.
Caroline County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Caroline; Talbot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TALBOT AND SOUTHWESTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES At 1211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windyhill, or 7 miles southeast of Easton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Preston, Choptank and Windyhill. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York THICKEST WILDFIRE SMOKE OF THE SEASON SO FAR WILL ARRIVE TONIGHT AND LINGER INTO FRIDAY This afternoon and evening through midnight...Expect hazy conditions for mainly areas along and north of Interstate 80. Some smoke will start to mix to the surface for areas near Ord toward midnight. Overnight tonight from midnight to 7 am...Thicker ground smoke will spread south to areas along and north of Highway 6 in south central Nebraska. Visibility of 3 to 5 miles could be common, with some locations possibly dipping to near 1 mile for visibility. Folks may begin to smell smoke. Some haze may make it to areas farther south, but will be less noticeable. For Friday and Friday evening...Smoke and areas of haze are expected for much of south central Nebraska, with some smokey haze possible for folks in north central Kansas, although not as thick as on the Nebraska side. Visibility of 3 to 5 miles may still be common on Friday, especially for locations along and north of Interstate 80. Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. Should air conditions worsen, prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided by those susceptible to air quality issues. Others may want to consider the impacts of the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in outdoor activities and adjust as necessary.
Blair County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blair, Centre, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Centre; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania South central Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tyrone, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyrone, Bald Eagle, Warriors Mark, Pine Grove Mills, Ramblewood, Birmingham, Franklinville, Whipple Dam State Park, Mcalevys Fort and Rock Springs. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 47 to 56. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Alger County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Alger; Marquette BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Marquette and Alger Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Alger County: The Au Train River mouth at Au Train, the exposed regions of Grand Marais Harbor, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. For Marquette County: Middle Bay north of Presque Isle and at Little Presque Isle.
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ASHTABULA AND NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-28 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTY AND THE CITY OF FAIRFAX At 1038 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wolf Trap, or over Vienna, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Reston, Fairfax, Vienna, Mantua, Burke, Oakton, Tysons Corner, Wolf Trap, Merrifield, I66 and I495 Interchange, Fairfax Station and Dunn Loring. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat may persist into Saturday.
Shawano County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wittenberg to near Weston, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Bevent, Wittenberg, Rothschild, Schofield, Knowlton and Ringle. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fayette, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Mount Pleasant, or 10 miles northeast of Connellsville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Seven Springs around 210 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Normalville, Acme, Jones Mills, Champion, Indian Head, Donegal and Seven Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of southwestern Colorado. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * From Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of southwestern Colorado. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Albemarle County, VAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Albemarle, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 01:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Albemarle; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia Southeastern Nelson County in central Virginia * Until 730 AM EDT Thursday. * At 118 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Albemarle and Southeastern Nelson Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Rockfish River, Cedar Branch, Ivy Creek and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashtabula A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ASHTABULA AND NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 1206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Albion to near Pymatuning North, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Ashtabula, Meadville, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Andover, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Pierpont, Saegertown, Conneautville, Springboro, Edgewood, Plymouth Center, Conneaut Lakeshore and Kelloggsville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Tonight. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ashtabula The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 1203 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past 45 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ashtabula, North Kingsville, Edgewood and Plymouth Center. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

