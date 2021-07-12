Cancel
Mercer County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Mercer County in central New Jersey Southwestern Monmouth County in central New Jersey South Central Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots with another 1 to 2 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Trenton, Manalapan, Ewing, Jamesburg, Hightstown, Cranbury, Allentown, Roosevelt, Windsor, Twin Rivers, Imlaystown, and Edinburg. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 8A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 58 and 65. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 15.

alerts.weather.gov

