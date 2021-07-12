Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern tip of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ashtabula The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio Southwestern Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1252 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Meadville, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Atlantic, Pymatuning North, Adamsville, Pymatuning Central, Pierpont, Cochranton, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake, Conneaut Lakeshore, Hartstown and Geneva. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clearfield, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clearfield; Northern Centre A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE AND CLEARFIELD COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 112 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Hyde, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Clearfield, Woodland, Curwensville, Hyde, Plymptonville, Karthaus, Snow Shoe, North Philipsburg, Clarence, Moshannon, Pine Glen, Black Moshannon State Park, Lecontes Mills, Morrisdale, West Decatur, Grassflat, Grampian, Kylertown, Wallaceton and Clearfield-Lawrence Airport.
Elkhart County, INweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Kosciusko; Marshall; St. Joseph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT FOR ELKHART...ST. JOSEPH...NORTHWESTERN KOSCIUSKO AND NORTHERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 442 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Roseland to Walkerton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Plymouth, Nappanee, Bremen, Georgetown, Gulivoire Park, Simonton Lake, Granger, Dunlap, Middlebury, Osceola, Walkerton, North Liberty, Wakarusa, Bristol, Lakeville and Roseland. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York THICKEST WILDFIRE SMOKE OF THE SEASON SO FAR WILL ARRIVE TONIGHT AND LINGER INTO FRIDAY This afternoon and evening through midnight...Expect hazy conditions for mainly areas along and north of Interstate 80. Some smoke will start to mix to the surface for areas near Ord toward midnight. Overnight tonight from midnight to 7 am...Thicker ground smoke will spread south to areas along and north of Highway 6 in south central Nebraska. Visibility of 3 to 5 miles could be common, with some locations possibly dipping to near 1 mile for visibility. Folks may begin to smell smoke. Some haze may make it to areas farther south, but will be less noticeable. For Friday and Friday evening...Smoke and areas of haze are expected for much of south central Nebraska, with some smokey haze possible for folks in north central Kansas, although not as thick as on the Nebraska side. Visibility of 3 to 5 miles may still be common on Friday, especially for locations along and north of Interstate 80. Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. Should air conditions worsen, prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided by those susceptible to air quality issues. Others may want to consider the impacts of the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in outdoor activities and adjust as necessary.
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat may persist into Saturday.
Pierce County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pierce, Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 06:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pierce; Polk; St. Croix THICK SMOKE PASSING THROUGH THE AREA TODAY AND THIS EVENING Smoke from wildfires in Canada has drifted south overnight behind a cold front. Visibilities have fallen to between 2 to 4 miles across parts of central Minnesota, but could be reduced to a mile or less at times. Visibilities will deteriorate across southern Minnesota by this afternoon as the smoke continues to drift south. Conditions will improve from north to south this evening. In addition to visibility reductions, very poor air quality is expected. People more likely to be affected by poor air quality include those who have asthma or other breathing conditions, people with heart disease or high blood pressure, children and older adults, and all who are engaged in extended or heavy physical activity outdoors. Stay indoors and limit the amount of outside air allowed in.
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.
Cass County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; St. Joseph A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CASS AND WESTERN ST. JOSEPH COUNTIES At 439 AM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Decatur to near Niles. Movement was east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Three Rivers, Constantine, Cassopolis, White Pigeon, Centreville, Edwardsburg, Marcellus, Union, Penn, Flowerfield, Mottville, Mendon, Vandalia, La Grange, Adamsville, Juno Lake, Donnell Lake, Fishers Lake, Jones and Diamond Lake.
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ASHTABULA AND NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Branch County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT STEUBEN...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB...LAGRANGE...EASTERN ST. JOSEPH...BRANCH AND NORTHWESTERN HILLSDALE COUNTIES At 521 AM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Vicksburg to near Millersburg. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sturgis, Coldwater, Angola, Hillsdale, Lagrange, Bronson, Jonesville, Fremont, Quincy, Union City, Litchfield, Colon, Topeka, Reading, Long Lake, Ray, Nottawa, Girard, Scott and Kinderhook. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 338 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 21. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 114 and 151.
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ERIE AND EASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 1050 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Findley Lake to near Sugarcreek, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Corry, Titusville, Union City, Wattsburg, Riceville, Lincolnville, Canadohta Lake, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Hydetown, Mill Village, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg and Elgin. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Caroline County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Caroline; Talbot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TALBOT AND SOUTHWESTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES At 1211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windyhill, or 7 miles southeast of Easton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Preston, Choptank and Windyhill. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dunn County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Dunn; Pepin; Pierce; St. Croix The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin Pierce County in west central Wisconsin Southwestern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin Southeastern St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1008 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodville, or 12 miles east of River Falls, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Elmwood around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eau Galle, Plum City and Durand. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Des Moines County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Des Moines; Lee A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN HENDERSON...CENTRAL DES MOINES AND NORTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 AM CDT At 1102 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Danville, or 9 miles northwest of Burlington, moving southeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Burlington, West Burlington, Dallas City, Danville, Middletown, Carman, Gulf Port, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Lomax, Welter Recreation Area, Shokokon, Spring Grove, Big Hollow Recreation Area, Pleasant Grove, Beaverdale, Lone Tree, Carthage Lake, Heapsville, Starr`s Cave Park and Preserve and Burlington Regional Airport. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Saint Croix County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: St. Croix A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND WESTERN ST. CROIX COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roberts, or 11 miles north of River Falls, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Roberts and River Falls. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith THICKEST WILDFIRE SMOKE OF THE SEASON SO FAR WILL ARRIVE TONIGHT AND LINGER INTO FRIDAY This afternoon and evening through midnight...Expect hazy conditions for mainly areas along and north of Interstate 80. Some smoke will start to mix to the surface for areas near Ord toward midnight. Overnight tonight from midnight to 7 am...Thicker ground smoke will spread south to areas along and north of Highway 6 in south central Nebraska. Visibility of 3 to 5 miles could be common, with some locations possibly dipping to near 1 mile for visibility. Folks may begin to smell smoke. Some haze may make it to areas farther south, but will be less noticeable. For Friday and Friday evening...Smoke and areas of haze are expected for much of south central Nebraska, with some smokey haze possible for folks in north central Kansas, although not as thick as on the Nebraska side. Visibility of 3 to 5 miles may still be common on Friday, especially for locations along and north of Interstate 80. Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. Should air conditions worsen, prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided by those susceptible to air quality issues. Others may want to consider the impacts of the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in outdoor activities and adjust as necessary.
Henry County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Jefferson, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Jefferson; Van Buren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN HENRY...EASTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT At 1131 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Stockport, or 10 miles northeast of Keosauqua, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Birmingham, Bonaparte, Salem, Stockport, Hillsboro, St. Paul, Pilot Grove, Bentonsport/Vernon, Farmington, Houghton, Mt Hamill, Glasgow, Morris Park, Mount Zion, Utica, Shimek State Forest, Indian Lake Park, Primrose and Round Prairie Park. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Saint Croix County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: St. Croix The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Washington County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roberts, or near River Falls, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Washington and southwestern St. Croix Counties, including the following locations... Afton State Park, Lake St Croix Beach, Lakeland, Lakeland Shores, Willow River State Park, St Marys Point, Burkhardt and Oak Park Heights. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Saint Croix County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: St. Croix The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Washington County in east central Minnesota Western St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Somerset, or 21 miles north of River Falls, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stillwater and Somerset around 940 PM CDT. Bayport around 945 PM CDT. Hudson and North Hudson around 950 PM CDT. Roberts around 955 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include River Falls. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Doddridge County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Lewis; Upshur A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN DODDRIDGE...NORTHEASTERN LEWIS...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR AND SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 114 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Salem, or 15 miles west of Clarksburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Weston, Salem, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Lorentz, Avon, Wolf Summit, New Milton, Smithburg and Horner. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 95 and 112. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 56 and 72. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 7. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

