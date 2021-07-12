Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York THICKEST WILDFIRE SMOKE OF THE SEASON SO FAR WILL ARRIVE TONIGHT AND LINGER INTO FRIDAY This afternoon and evening through midnight...Expect hazy conditions for mainly areas along and north of Interstate 80. Some smoke will start to mix to the surface for areas near Ord toward midnight. Overnight tonight from midnight to 7 am...Thicker ground smoke will spread south to areas along and north of Highway 6 in south central Nebraska. Visibility of 3 to 5 miles could be common, with some locations possibly dipping to near 1 mile for visibility. Folks may begin to smell smoke. Some haze may make it to areas farther south, but will be less noticeable. For Friday and Friday evening...Smoke and areas of haze are expected for much of south central Nebraska, with some smokey haze possible for folks in north central Kansas, although not as thick as on the Nebraska side. Visibility of 3 to 5 miles may still be common on Friday, especially for locations along and north of Interstate 80. Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. Should air conditions worsen, prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided by those susceptible to air quality issues. Others may want to consider the impacts of the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in outdoor activities and adjust as necessary.