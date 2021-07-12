A woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband by throwing a boiling pot of water on top of him as he slept

Authorities say that on July 14, 2020, the 59-year-old woman filled a bucket from her garden with boiling water and mixed it with more than six pounds of sugar before pouring the scalding substance over her husband’s arms and torso as he slept. After pouring the water over him, she left the home and went to nearby neighbor’s house where she reportedly told the man “I’ve hurt him really bad, I think I’ve killed him,” authorities said.