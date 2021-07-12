Cancel
Alabama State

Acton Bowen denied appeal by Alabama State Supreme Court

By Stephen Quinn
ABC 33/40 News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama State Supreme Court denied to review the case of Acton Bowen, the evangelist who served as a youth minister for teenage boys and became a best-selling author before he plead guilty to sex crimes with young boys spanning more than a decade. Bowen is currently in prison serving the maximum sentence for all 28 charges related to sexually abusing six teenagers in Etowah County. The sentences are to be served consecutively which means Bowen would serve roughly 1,008 years before being released.

