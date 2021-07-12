ST. LOUIS - A picturesque riverboat casino on the banks of the Mississippi River, Casino Queen’s thrilling casino spans three decks and is situated on a picturesque, 31-acre site with stunning scenic bluff views at 100 Anti Monopoly St. The 17,000-square-foot casino features more than 400 machines and two blackjack tables, with several tables offering electronic blackjack, roulette and craps games. Casino Queen’s restaurants span casual with Deli & Chips and Market Street Buffet, a classic buffet experience elevated with fresh local ingredients and seasonal produce; to made-from-scratch baked goods at Market Street Baking Company and signature fried chicken and sides at Market Street Home-Style Chicken.