The overwhelming majority of Americans who said they won’t receive a COVID-19 vaccine fear side effects more than the virus itself, a new poll shows. The poll by the Economist/You Gov, conducted July 10-13 among 1,500 U.S. adults, asked people to describe their personal situation related to the COVID vaccine. Among those who said they wouldn’t be vaccinated, 90% said they were more concerned about possible side effects from the vaccine than they were impacts of COVID itself. More than 25% of fully vaccinated people believe the dangers of COVID-19 were exaggerated for political reasons, three times as many vaccine rejectors said that was the case.