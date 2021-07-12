Cancel
10 dead in South Africa riots over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

By ANDREW MELDRUM, MOGOMOTSI MAGOME Associated Press
Times Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rioting triggered by the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma escalated Monday as shopping malls in Johannesburg were looted, major roads were blocked by burning tires and the police and military struggled to contain the violence. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...

Jacob Zuma
#Johannesburg#Police#Ap#South African
Africa
South Africa
