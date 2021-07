The Oklahoma City Thunder enter draft day at No. 6 and have engaged with all five teams picking ahead of them, sources tell Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. It is not clear to rival executives which player the Thunder are trying to target in moving up, though Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley have been cited most frequently followed by Scottie Barnes. The Thunder would need to move up to No. 1 to select Cunningham, No. 3 for Mobley or No. 4 for Barnes.