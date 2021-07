SHAH ALAM (July 20): Selangor has set a lower foreign direct investment (FDI) target of between RM12 billion and RM13 billion this year compared to the past three years of between RM17 billion and RM18 billion due to the global impact of Covid-19. Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said until April this year, the state recorded an FDI value of about RM9 billion despite the more challenging economic situation now than that of the previous year.