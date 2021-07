Sinequa, a leading provider of Intelligent Enterprise Search, announced the launch of Sinequa for Microsoft Teams. Sinequa for Teams enables organizations to unleash the power of Sinequa’s Intelligent Search platform right within Microsoft Teams. Organizations are very focused on modernizing their workplaces by leveraging technology that helps employees be more engaged, more responsive, and more innovative while less tied down to physical locations. To move quickly, these organizations must overcome growing masses of unstructured data, the departure of valuable people and know-how, and the slow transformation away from legacy systems.