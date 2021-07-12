Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

“Board & Explore St. Louis” This Summer With $5 Metro Day Pass

riverbender.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS - The “Board & Explore St. Louis” summerlong campaign is in full swing and Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), Metro Transit and St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) are reminding residents about the availability of the $5 Metro Day Pass, which provides an affordable means to explore all the area attractions accessible via MetroLink and MetroBus. A coupon redeemable for a free, $5 Metro Day Pass is included in the “Your Tickets to Board & Explore St. Louis” educational booklets developed by the partners to help residents and visitors learn what attractions can be accessed from various Metro Transit centers. The $5 Metro Day Pass can also be purchased on the Transit app, at Ticket Vending Machines at any MetroLink Station or Transit Center, or by visiting the MetroStore at 8th and Pine in downtown St. Louis.

m.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
County
Saint Clair County, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Metro Stations#Community Transit#Metrobus#Ticket Vending Machines#Metrostore#Pine#The Metro Transit Centers#Cmt#Metro Call A Ride#Riverbend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
Posted by
CNN

These companies are insisting on Covid-19 vaccines for their employees

New York (CNN Business) — After months of encouraging employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, companies are beginning to take a harder line and roll out mandates — a dramatic escalation of Corporate America's approach to halting the spread of the virus. Momentum for vaccine mandates has been building, and...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israeli health provider to offer 3rd COVID shot to elderly

JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading Israeli health provider on Thursday said it would soon begin offering a third, booster COVID-19 shot to patients over the age of 60 who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Maccabi, one of Israel’s four publicly funded health maintenance organizations, said its members could...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy