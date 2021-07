Grand Junction has changed an awful lot over the past 70-plus years and the same can be said for one of the city's oldest radio stations. KEXO, a station located at 1230 on the AM dial, began broadcasting on February 29, 1948. Bob Collins was one of the original owners and operators of KEXO, along with Abbott Tessman. Collins became known in Grand Junction as "Uncle Bob". Bob had a stuffed dog named Kex-O.- which is how the radio station got its call letters KEXO. According to the Historical Photos of Fruita and Western Colorado, the station was licensed as "the voice of western Colorado."