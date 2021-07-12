Typical summer weather sticking around

SUMMARY: We have been under the influence of a large area of low pressure to our Northwest for the past couple days, and its influence will continue to be felt through tomorrow. After that, it weakens and moves east, leaving us with a very typical summer pattern. Isolated storms through Friday, slightly higher coverage on Saturday, with more widespread coverage on Sunday. No extreme heat is on the horizon, but the start of next week could be a bit wetter than this week. Temps remain quite normal for this time of year, even a bit below average for some of us.