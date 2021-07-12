Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sens hiring Pierre McGuire Doesn’t Tell us Anything we Didn’t Already Know

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sens kicked off their off-season today with a bang, and have begun to address the long-depleted front office. Former NBC analyst Pierre McGuire is coming to Ottawa as senior vice-president of player development. While McGuire has seemingly been in the running for every vacant position around the league the past few off-seasons, the end of NBC’s broadcast deal with the NHL seems to have led him to finally return to the hockey operations side of things after over two decades in broadcasting.

senshot.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
308K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Mcguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business As Usual#Nbc#The Ottawa Senators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Did the Bruins Make the Wrong Move?

It’s safe to say that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was active on the first day of free agency. He addressed the need for the bottom-six forwards with three signings, signed a left-shot defenseman and a goalie. Sweeney used up all except around $1 million of his cap space...
NHLmyfox28columbus.com

Patrik Laine resigns with Columbus Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Wednesday that restricted free agent Patrik Laine has accepted the club's qualifying offer of $7.5 million for the upcoming season. The 23-year-old winger was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a January trade with the Winnipeg Jets. The Blue Jackets also...
NHLtheScore

Senators chief scout defends picks: Public 'doesn't know what we know'

Ottawa Senators chief amateur scout Trent Mann believes his team knows more than everyone else when it comes to some of the draft picks it made over the weekend. Mann defended the Senators' selections despite the fact that experts projected several of Ottawa's draftees would be taken much later. "There's...
NHLfloridahockeynow.com

NHL Free Agency: Which Florida Panthers aren’t coming back?

The Florida Panthers have made a lot of moves in the nine months since free agency opened in 2020 and quite a few players GM Bill Zito signed could be on the move again when the market opens today at noon. The biggest name who is expected to land elsewhere...
NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens: Xavier Simoneau an Intriguing Late-Round Addition

BOISBRIAND, QC - NOVEMBER 17: Xavier Simoneau #81 of the Drummondville Voltigeurs skates against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada during the first period at Centre d'Excellence Sports Rousseau on November 17, 2019 in Boisbriand, Canada. The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Drummondville Voltiguers 4-3. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) Xavier Simoneau is a...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Senators Trade Evgeny Dadonov to Golden Knights for Nick Holden

The Ottawa Senators have traded right wing Evgeny Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenceman Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round draft pick. Originally a Florida Panthers selection in 2007, Dadonov played in the NHL from 2009-2012 before returning home to Russia for five seasons, where he emerged as one of the KHL’s best forwards. When he returned to North America in 2017-18, he became one of the league’s top wingers, scoring 81 goals and 182 points over three seasons. He got his big break in 2020, signing with the Senators to a three-year, $15 million contract, with $11.5 million of it paid in the final two seasons. It was one of the biggest free-agent signings last season and made him one of the highest-paid players in Ottawa. However, 2020-21 was his worst season since 2011-12, as he managed just 20 points in 55 games.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens News of the Day: QOs, Interest in Savard, Paquette, and Wideman

Jun 30, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard (58) is separated from Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) during the second period in game two of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. The Montreal Canadiens made six...
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

On Parise/Suter/Johnson and how it impacts the Rangers

Around the NHL today, we had some big news as the league prepares for the 2021 Expansion Draft. Minnesota announced that it will buyout both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. In Colorado, Erik Johnson has waived his no-movement clause. That’s a trio of moves that does, believe it or not, indirectly impact the Rangers as they prepare for the expansion draft.
NHLclevelandstar.com

Bruins sign F Nick Foligno, G Linus Ullmark

The Boston Bruins signed free-agent forward Nick Foligno to a two-year, $7.6 million deal on Wednesday. The Bruins also signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million contact on the first day of the free-agency period. Foligno, 33, had just 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) while splitting last...
NHLcbs17

Minnesota Wild buy out Parise and Suter contracts

Nine years after Zach Parise and Ryan Suter signed twin contracts together worth nearly $200 million with the Minnesota Wild, they are being bought out together in a stunning turn of events early in the NHL offseason. General manager Bill Guerin made the announcement Tuesday that the team is buying...
NHLBirmingham Star

Knights acquire Evgenii Dadonov from Senators

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Nick Holden and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Dadonov, 32, recorded 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 55 games last season. He has 222 points (104 goals, 118...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens sign Chris Wideman to a one-year deal

Marc Bergevin and the Montreal Canadiens added another depth piece to the defence core, signing Chris Wideman to a one-year deal at the league-minimum salary. Wideman, as you may remember, was in the infamous Uber dashcam video in which he and several other Ottawa Senators players were recorded off the record, heard insulting multiple parts of the Senators organization. He then went to Edmonton in a small trade, then a few months later was flipped to Florida for Alex Petrovic, and from there was again sent packing to Pittsburgh for Jean-Sebastien Dea, who, incidentally, has also been signed by the Canadiens today.
NHLYardbarker

Montreal Canadiens Sign David Savard to 4-Year Contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed free-agent defenseman David Savard to a four-year, $14 million contract. The defenseman had been linked to the Habs for some time after the announcement that captain Shea Weber was battling multiple injuries, thus making his future unknown. Savard joins Montreal after 10 seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Stanley Cup champion looks to bring his years of experience to a young and promising Canadiens team.
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Bruins Have Options if Krejci Leaves in Free Agency

The month of July is one that is going to be big for the Boston Bruins between the Seattle Kracken Expansion Draft, the Entry Draft, and free agency. In his six seasons on the job, this could be viewed as the biggest offseason in Don Sweeney’s tenure as general manager as he assembles the 2021-22 roster.
NHLNHL

Sens acquire Holden from Vegas

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov. The 34-year-old Holden has appeared in 513 career NHL games tallying 143 points (45 goals). Furthermore, he's lined up in 55 playoff games including 34 over the past two seasons. In addition to Vegas, Holden has also played for Boston, Columbus, Colorado and the New York Rangers in his NHL career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy