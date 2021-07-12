Sens hiring Pierre McGuire Doesn’t Tell us Anything we Didn’t Already Know
The Sens kicked off their off-season today with a bang, and have begun to address the long-depleted front office. Former NBC analyst Pierre McGuire is coming to Ottawa as senior vice-president of player development. While McGuire has seemingly been in the running for every vacant position around the league the past few off-seasons, the end of NBC’s broadcast deal with the NHL seems to have led him to finally return to the hockey operations side of things after over two decades in broadcasting.senshot.com
