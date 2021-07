Former Geneseo resident and now living in Minneapolis, MN, Logan Lanphere caught a big northern pike while fishing for smallmouth bass. He was fishing with his fraternity brother, Dalton, at Beatons Lake at Michigan’s UP. They were trolling when the big pike hit his lure. Logan also caught his biggest smallmouth at 4 lb, 12 oz. All the fish were released. Logan’s belief, “Let them go, let them grow!”