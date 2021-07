Let’s be real – it’s extremely difficult to get your child to choose your homemade snacks and lunches over the Superhero and Disney Princess prepackaged meals you can buy from your neighborhood market. After all, most of the other kids in their class have it, they want to fit in with their peers, and it’s hard to pass up the cool looking packaging and fun colored sugary foods, right? On top of that, parents tend to stress about what to make and whether or not their child is just going to throw it away because they really want the other stuff.