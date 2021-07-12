Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Nicole Phelp s
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 17 days ago

Clicking through Junya Watanabe’s new spring collection, a theme emerges. Nearly every model wears a straw hat, sunglasses, and a pair of sandals. Without knowing much about his starting point, it looks as though he’s got a serious case of lockdown fever. Can you blame him? Spring is Watanabe’s third season showing his men’s collection on his home turf of Tokyo rather than in Paris, as he’s done for many years. Even the most peripatetic among us have been stopped in our tracks by the pandemic.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectible#Jackets#Arkair#Dickies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Anime Anniversary Clothing Collections

The Hot Topic Spirited Away Collection is a new lineup of fashions that celebrate the Studio Ghibli film for its 20th anniversary this summer. The collection includes a number of pieces that all feature some of the most recognizable imagery and characters for avid fans to incorporate into their wardrobe. Fans can choose from a number of styles that range from laidback to formal, which will enable them to be worn in a number of different ways.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Bangs Over 50: The Transformative, Age-Transcending Power of Forehead Fringe

Just what is it about the French-girl fringe that is so youthful? As my hairdresser Joel Goncalves snips cheerfully away at my hair, bundles of it accumulating in my lap, I can’t help but marvel at how the careful placement of wispy bits, sharp bits and blunt bits can make eyes look a little wider, lips look a little fuller, and freckles pop more… foxily. To clarify, I’m talking about the Margot Robbie British Vogue cover that inspired me to book in for the chop in the first place, and not my own reflection in the mirror.
Shoppingagrinews-pubs.com

Antiques & Collecting: Umbrella stand

Umbrellas were invented over 4,000 years ago in China. They were used for protection from sun, not rain. Umbrellas became fashionable in the 16th century, when women made use of umbrellas for sun and sometimes for rain. There were few waterproof coverings, and the hoodie wasn’t created until the 20th century.
MOJEH

Celine Autumn 2021: Meet Your New Wardrobe Staples

Celine’s Autumn 2021 ready-to-wear collection is all about laid-back lines, easy elegance and a generous dose of attitude. There is something to be said for a brand’s ability to adapt to consumers’ needs – or rather, wants – while remaining true to its ethos. A perfect example of this is Hedi Slimane’s Autumn 2021 offerings for the newly-revamped but still oh-so chic Celine. The ready-to-wear collection, titled Les Grands Classiques Session 3, boasts the effortlessly cool French-girl flair we have come to know and love from the House, with a dash of Gen-Z attitude, a pinch of spectacular suiting and a dollop of feminine silhouettes.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Their Clothes Artsy & Effortless

Comfortable fashion has become synonymous with athleisure, but there’s more than one way to feel cozy. Last week, as celebrities headed to film festivals and parties, they sought out going-out looks with the right combination of casual ease and visual interest. At the Filming Italy Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen embodied the current mood. Olsen, who was honored with the festival’s Woman Power Award for her work onscreen, packed an array of loose patterned dresses for her trip. Though she changed outfits several times, her standout moment came thanks to a raw hemmed tunic from Another Archive’s spring/summer 2021 collection. Created in collaboration with Catalan painter Lidia Massllorens, the pieces are detailed with an abstract brushstroke print and inspired by muses throughout history, all of which made it a perfect choice for Olsen.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Accessorize Any Item With Dior's FW21 Silk Scarves

Back in March, Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased a fairytale-inspired collection for Dior‘s Fall/Winter 2021 season. A variety of silk scarves, which took the spotlight on the runway, have now arrived to accessorize any of your looks. A staple piece for the creative director throughout her childhood, the scarves are reworked...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Shop the Best of New BODE Clothing at SSENSE

If you’re at all interested in menswear — and we’ll guess that you are since you’re reading this — then you’re already well acquainted with BODE. The New York label has had a meteoric rise in recent years, with designer Emily Bode earning awards and all-round clout from every side of the menswear spectrum for her beautiful takes on vintage Americana styles. We thought we couldn’t be surprised by the brand’s output anymore, but new products just dropped at SSENSE and we’re in love all over again.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

sacai and ACRONYM Team Up for Women's Resort 2022 Collection

Fresh off her Paris haute couture debut with Jean Paul Gaultier earlier this month, Chitose Abe has returned with two new lines – this time, in collaboration with German streetwear label ACRONYM. Teaming up with the brand’s designer, Errolson Hugh, the women’s Resort 2022 collection presents an elegant aesthetic with...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

sacai & ACRONYM Collaborate for Co-Ed SS22 Collection

Key Pieces: The ACRONYM items, of course. Errolson Hugh's coveted brand doesn't often do fashion collabs so this partnership is a very special affair. All the outerwear and shorts are as technical as anything that ACRONYM has ever done — it also includes ACRONYM's first-ever dress — complemented by some of sacai's own high-spec layering pieces in very vivid patterns.
EnvironmentPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Go Green With Fashion’s Favorite Color

Fashion’s favorite color family? Earth tones. Seems the months spent predominantly indoors over the past year-plus have incited a penchant for clothing in colorful hues evoking Mother Nature. While there are always vibrant, mood-boosting colors en mode at any given time, the chosen colors of 2021 are symbolic, too. We’re...
New York City, NYhypebeast.com

Todd Snyder and New Balance Reconvene for a Farmers Market-Inspired 327 and Apparel Collection

Todd Snyder and New Balance have a rich history of working on footwear together, and this July, the two brands are reconnecting for a fresh batch of 327s that come with matching outwear pieces. After shining a light on outdoor pleasures for its New Balance 992 collaboration that dropped earlier in 2021, the two parties are now pulling inspiration from New York City’s farmers markets.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

New York Fashion Week Is Really, Finally Back

We’ve spent the past 17 months wondering not just when New York Fashion Week would resume, but if it’d ever feel the same. A cursory glance at the CFDA’s official spring 2022 calendar suggests its comeback will be worth the wait. Set for September 8th through the 12th, the jam-packed week of physical shows and events begins with Ulla Johnson and ends with Tom Ford, with a diverse mix of 91 establishment and indie names in between, from Tory Burch, Michael Kors Collection, Oscar de la Renta, and Carolina Herrera to Eckhaus Latta, Vaquera, Puppets and Puppets, and Maisie Wilen. (Realistically, we’ll be covering New York collections before and after the official dates, too; Collina Strada, Christian Siriano, and Harlem’s Fashion Row are already confirmed for September 7th.)
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

These Blazers Were Made With Summer in Mind

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you have to give up on outerwear altogether. There are plenty of jackets that are suitable for the season—a summer blazer among them. Despite high temperatures, this wardrobe staple shouldn’t be ignored. What makes summer blazers different from the rest of your suit jackets is that these styles come in lightweight fabrics or have precisely placed cutouts. And instead of heavy plaids, checks, or houndstooth, these styles are offered in an easy summery color palette—from sandy white shades of linen or lemon yellows and dusty pinks.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Japanese Singer’s Tomo Koizumi Olympics Gown Set the Internet Alight

Yesterday, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally kicked off with an opening ceremony that was thrilling enough to (at least momentarily) distract from the numerous controversies that have dogged the games this year. With stunning performances featuring thousands of dancers, lit-up drones, and nods to everything from the Japanese flag to video game culture—and of course, culminating with national treasure Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic cauldron—it was a subdued spectacle that nevertheless offered a glimmer of hope that this year’s games might mark a step forward for the beleaguered sporting body.
Apparelflaunt.com

Gentle Monster X Heron Preston | Limited-Edition Eyewear Collaboration

Gentle Monster and Heron Preston gear up to release a limited-edition eyewear collection on July 29th. The line includes three different sunglasses made available in a myriad of colors and with custom designed cases. “The level was first introduced in the collections as a heel on our women’s boot. Given the success and excitement around that idea we challenged ourselves to think of other ways the level could be applied across different product categories. The shape and construction of sunglasses is the perfect platform for this idea. The horizontal line that creates the temple on the side of the glasses directly relates to the line of a level. It was the perfect fit. I decided to collaborate with Gentle Monster because they always have supported big ideas and ambitious thinking. They understand how to connect through culture; arts in the most authentic ways and so working with them made me feel confident that they would be able to carry out my vision” says Heron Preston.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Vogue Editors Share What They’re Wearing On Vacation This Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fleeting as the season may be, it’s truly mostly a favorite of our Vogue editors—a time we can let our hair down and take a moment to indulge in some summer fun. A stark contrast to last summer under lockdown, this time around, we’re taking the time to revisit the places and people we once took for granted. Summers in Martha’s Vineyard, or the white sandy beaches of Antigua—or like this write: the cornfields of Virginia—any excuse to take time for yourself and loved ones, is the best sort of Out Of Office.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Marine Serre CORE Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Campaign

Buy: Marine Serre, SSENSE, MATCHESFASHION.COM, Browns. Editor's Notes: This is no mere ready-to-wear collection: Marine Serre's CORE collection is accompanied by a documentary and book that flesh out the line's all-purpose ethos. The design process — which sees Serre and her team upcycling and repurposing existing fabrics into new designs — is tantamount, but there's also an emphasis on the human element, demonstrating the inherent wearability at the core of the Marine Serre line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy