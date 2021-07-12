Gentle Monster and Heron Preston gear up to release a limited-edition eyewear collection on July 29th. The line includes three different sunglasses made available in a myriad of colors and with custom designed cases. “The level was first introduced in the collections as a heel on our women’s boot. Given the success and excitement around that idea we challenged ourselves to think of other ways the level could be applied across different product categories. The shape and construction of sunglasses is the perfect platform for this idea. The horizontal line that creates the temple on the side of the glasses directly relates to the line of a level. It was the perfect fit. I decided to collaborate with Gentle Monster because they always have supported big ideas and ambitious thinking. They understand how to connect through culture; arts in the most authentic ways and so working with them made me feel confident that they would be able to carry out my vision” says Heron Preston.