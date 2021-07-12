Collection
Clicking through Junya Watanabe’s new spring collection, a theme emerges. Nearly every model wears a straw hat, sunglasses, and a pair of sandals. Without knowing much about his starting point, it looks as though he’s got a serious case of lockdown fever. Can you blame him? Spring is Watanabe’s third season showing his men’s collection on his home turf of Tokyo rather than in Paris, as he’s done for many years. Even the most peripatetic among us have been stopped in our tracks by the pandemic.www.vogue.com
