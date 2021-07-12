Cancel
Virginia State

Police: Golf cart hit 6 kids when gas pedal sticks

The Associated Press
NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va. (AP) — Two children were seriously hurt and four others had minor injuries after they were hit by a golf cart at a private campground, Virginia State Police said.

It happened Saturday at Jellystone Park at Natural Bridge in Rockbridge County when police said an adult was driving the cart and the gas pedal stuck. The driver couldn’t stop and the cart hit six children.

Two children were flown to a hospital with serious injuries and four others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The adult wasn’t hurt.

Because it occurred on private property, police said no charges will be placed.

