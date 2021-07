After several static weeks without much change at the top of the songs chart, the teaming of the Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber has stepped up to shake things up a bit, as has BTS. The Laroi/Bieber collaboration “Stay” debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone songs chart, followed by another new entry, BTS’ “Permission to Dance,” at No. 2. Things didn’t look much different than they have on the Rolling Stone album chart, though, as Olivia Rodrigo enjoyed yet another week at No. 1 with “Sour,” and the highest debuting album was Vince Staples’ self-titled album at No. 19. In...