Consumers who download the Caliva Delivery App have ability to place pickup or delivery orders, pay electronically and have access to online chat and scheduled consultations. SAN JOSE, CA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company", or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), California's leading vertically-integrated cannabis company, announces the launch of an upgraded, shoppable app available through Apple's App Store, allowing California-based consumers to make cannabis purchases through the app and to receive rewards through the Company's integrated loyalty program, Caliva CLUB. The shoppable Caliva app is available for download now through the Apple App Store for consumers 21 and older throughout California.