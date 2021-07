Reese Leigh Wild, 9 months, of Valmeyer, died July 9, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Oct. 1, 2020, in St. Louis. The family would like to give a special thank you to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and all of the staff who cared for Reese. Though Reese’s time here was short she impacted many lives. Her sweet smile and spunky personality will be deeply missed.