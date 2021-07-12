Fidelity Digital to Expand Staff by 70% on Strong Crypto Demand
(Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Digital Assets is planning to increase headcount by about 70% as demand for cryptocurrency services from institutional investors remains strong. The unit of Boston-based asset manager Fidelity Investments Inc. plans to add about 100 workers in technology and operations in Dublin, Boston and Salt Lake City, Tom Jessop, president of Fidelity Digital Assets, said in an interview. The employees will help the business develop new products and expand into cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin, he said.www.wealthmanagement.com
Comments / 0