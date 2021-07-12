Nonstop flights to Los Angeles Kick Off Busy Independence Weekend at Shreveport Regional Airport
Allegiant began operating twice-weekly nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday, July 2nd. This is the first time in the airport’s 69- year history that nonstop West coast service has been offered from Shreveport. Both the inbound and outbound inaugural flights were sold out. Bookings have been so successful that Allegiant has decided to operate the flights year-round.bizmagsb.com
