Ted Lasso knows a thing or two about helping lift people up when they're down. Sometimes, all you need to do is believe. Jason Sudeikis, co-creator and star of the series on Apple TV, embodied the titular character's unrelenting positivity at the season two premiere on Thursday, attending the event with a shirt bearing the first names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka. The three players were the targets of racial abuse from fans after they missed their penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final.