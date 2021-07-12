The Most Difficult Part Of Hosting A Cooking Show, According To Joanna Gaines

While Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a name for themselves — and an entire brand — with their various reality television series that will now be housed on their new Magnolia Network, it hasn't always been easy. In fact, reality television demands its own set of skills, says Joanna, that was hard to grasp at first, especially when it comes to cooking shows. At a recent presser for Magnolia Network, which Mashed was invited to, she confessed that one of the most difficult parts for her has been talking about a recipe and actually making it at the same time on camera.