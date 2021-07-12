Live entertainment returning to Seneca Resorts & Casinos in August with Ron White, John Fogerty

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year, Seneca Resorts & Casinos is bringing live entertainment back to Western New York with a pair of blockbuster shows in August. Ron White will perform in the Seneca Niagara Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 21 (8 p.m.), and John Fogerty will rock the Seneca Allegany Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 28 (7 p.m.). Tickets for both shows go on-sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 16.

