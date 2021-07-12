Live entertainment returning to Seneca Resorts & Casinos in August with Ron White, John Fogerty

HOUSTON (AP) - ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died in his sleep at the age of 72, a week after the band said he was taking time off to deal with a hip issue. A cause of death was not revealed. Hill had dealt with hepatitis C two decades ago. ZZ Top’s hits include “La Grange,” “Legs,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Cheap Sunglasses,” as well as “Tush,” which featured Hill on vocals. They called themselves “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” and had kept the same lineup for 50 years. Hill said in a 2001 AP interview the band also considered themselves “ambassadors of barbecue,” and they were willing to taste barbecue for anyone to make sure it was good.