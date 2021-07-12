Cancel
How Little Steven and Disciples of Soul were able to get Paul McCartney to play with them

Asbury Park Press
Asbury Park Press
 17 days ago
They saw him standing there — and he came on stage. Paul McCartney joined Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul on stage at a London club in 2017, and it worked out thanks to a little Little Richard magic. Van Zandt told the story of the McCartney performance following a screening of the new Disciples concert movie, “Summer Of Sorcery Live! At The Beacon Theatre,” July 8 at the IFC Center in New York City.

