Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Stock Near All-Time High, Earning Results Due; Recently Acquired Eaton Vance

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JAMES DETAR
Investor's Business Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks are slowly rising along with interest rates, which are their bread and butter. As a group bank stocks rank a decent No. 69 out of the 197 industry groups Investor's Business Daily tracks. Morgan Stanley is the top-ranked bank in the group. And Morgan Stanley (MS) is forming a base with a 94.37 entry, with its next quarterly report set for July 15. The entry is based on a second-stage flat base. Morgan Stanley stock was up 2.8% Monday afternoon, to 92.89. It hit an all-time high intraday high at 94.27 on June 7.

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ibd Composite Rating#Investment Management#Wealth Management#Eps#The Banks Money Centers#Bank Of Montreal Quebec#Bmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Has $92.28 Million Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,645 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Davis Select International ETF worth $92,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Has $89.76 Million Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.14% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $89,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 135.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $88,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Social Media Play Eyes New Buy Point Ahead Of Earnings

Pinterest (PINS) is the IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick as it eyes a new buy point ahead of earnings. The stock has run as much as 790% above its 2020 lows. The social media play dubs itself a "visual discovery engine." Users' pages act as virtual pinboards, where they can post items of interest. The idea is the platform can help users with generating ideas or inspiration on a wide range of activities.
Medical & BiotechInvestor's Business Daily

Gilead Earnings Top Views; Biotech Giant Narrows Guidance

Gilead stock edged lower late Thursday after the biotech company reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share on $6.217 billion in second-quarter sales. On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected Gilead Sciences (GILD) to earn $1.74 a share on $6.08 billion in sales. In the year-earlier period, Gilead earned $1.11...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Twilio Stock Drops As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Buying Spree

Twilio stock dropped in extended trading Thursday as June-quarter earnings fell from a year earlier but topped views amid its acquisition spree. Revenue growth handily beat analyst estimates in the Twilio earnings report. Amid recent acquisitions, Twilio's (TWLO) organic growth has been an issue for investors. Twilio said it lost...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

After 342% Run, Capital One Looks To Finance Fresh Breakout

After rising 342% off its coronavirus lows in March, Capital One Financial (COF) is trying to cash in with a new breakout. Boosted by 579% Q2 earnings growth, COF stock is just 2% shy of a 168.10 buy point. As its share price has soared, Capital One has been refinancing its fundamentals. In both…
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Shaves Some Gains As This Sector Rallies; Robinhood IPO Fizzles

The stock market came off session highs in afternoon trading Thursday, brushing off a weak reading on second-quarter GDP. Robinhood's (HOOD) IPO was falling flat. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite reduced its gain to 0.2%. Small caps also thinned gains, as the Russell 2000 showed a 1% increase. It had been up as much as 1.4%.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

ServiceNow Stock Rises As Quarterly Earnings, Outlook Beat Estimates

ServiceNow stock rose Thursday after the enterprise software maker reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates as software growth stocks seek to regain momentum. For the quarter ending June 30, ServiceNow earnings came in at $1.42 per adjusted share, up 15% from a year earlier. Revenue rose...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Generating Extra Yield From Microsoft Stock With Covered Calls

In an era of ultralow interest rates, the search for yield has become even more crucial. The current yield on the S&P 500 is hovering at an anemic 1.3%, hardly ideal for investors who rely on yield. So, how can we find an appropriate yield in the current environment? Savvy...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Open Mixed Ahead of Fed; Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Boeing, AMD, McDonald's Report Earnings

Stocks stammered into a mixed open Wednesday, amid a blitz of earnings news, and ahead of the Fed's afternoon rate policy announcement. Earnings news boosted Alphabet, Microsoft and pot stock Tilray, among other names. China-based stocks rebounded briskly from their three-day decline. And on the Dow Jones today, Boeing rallied while McDonald's dipped after delivering early morning reports.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks With Rising Relative Strength: Bunge

Bunge (BG) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 65 to 73 Thursday -- a welcome improvement, but still shy of the 80 or better score you prefer to see. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

Comments / 0

Community Policy