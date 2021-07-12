Morgan Stanley Stock Near All-Time High, Earning Results Due; Recently Acquired Eaton Vance

Banks are slowly rising along with interest rates, which are their bread and butter. As a group bank stocks rank a decent No. 69 out of the 197 industry groups Investor's Business Daily tracks. Morgan Stanley is the top-ranked bank in the group. And Morgan Stanley (MS) is forming a base with a 94.37 entry, with its next quarterly report set for July 15. The entry is based on a second-stage flat base. Morgan Stanley stock was up 2.8% Monday afternoon, to 92.89. It hit an all-time high intraday high at 94.27 on June 7.