The dozens of wildfires burning in the West aren't just causing extensive damage, they're also taking a toll on the thousands of firefighters battling the blazes. "It really doesn't ever end," firefighter Zachary Resnick said. "The fires are outpacing the resources, period. And it's just a snowballing effect and it's July — not even August or September yet — so what are we going to do when we're stretched so thin?"