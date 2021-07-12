Cancel
Verizon expands rollout of in-home 5G and LTE internet services

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon has announced an expanded rollout of its LTE and 5G home internet service alongside a new upgradable home router. "With the expansion of LTE Home Internet and 5G Home Internet to more and more customers across the country, the options for fast, reliable internet have never been better. We continue to lead the industry by expanding broadband options for our customers. And with the new Verizon Internet Gateway device, our customers will have a head start to take advantage of a new era of experiences in the comfort of their home," said Verizon CRO Frank Boulben.

