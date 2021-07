On a tropical island, three women walk among 24 men, handing out wristbands to a select few with whom they will then be able to spend some alone time during a party that evening. They only just met these men moments ago, making the initial decision one based primarily on looks and vibes, but for the rest of the show, personality — and character — will need to factor into their choices in a big way. After all, a dozen of the men are there as “nice guys,” who may really want to settle down, while the other self-identified in their auditions as “f-boys,” who are likely more into games than long-term romance.