Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Report: Boston’s Hotel Market Among Nation’s Most Depressed

By Chris Lisinski, State House News Service
WBUR
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston hotels stand in an economic depression after experiencing the second-steepest financial losses related to COVID-19 among major U.S. markets, according to a new industry group report. In May 2021, the final full month that Massachusetts had a state of emergency in place, Boston hotels brought in one-third as much...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Industry#Economic Depression#American#Ahla#Congress#Save Hotel Jobs Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Jobs
Related
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

Bangor is among the nation’s top 20 emerging housing markets

With the pandemic fueling high demand for Maine homes, the Bangor and Portland-South Portland metropolitan areas have been named among the nation’s top 20 emerging housing markets. That’s according to a new analysis from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com that reviewed 300 metropolitan areas across the country. In that...
Boston, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

Boston Ranks Sixth on CBRE’s 2021 Scoring Tech Talent Report

Boston– Boston ranks sixth overall on CBRE’s 2021 Scoring Tech Talent report as North American tech-talent employment weathered the pandemic better than most other professions. Numerous indicators underscore the resilience of tech talent during Covid-19. These occupations registered job growth of 0.8% in 2020 in the U.S. while non-tech occupations...
Tampa, FL10NEWS

Tampa's rent prices among fastest rising in nation

TAMPA, Fla. — Rent at the Water Street residential building starts around $2,300 a month for the smallest one-bedroom and can easily jump to $6,000 a month for a larger two-bedroom. “Some people are very attracted to this type of lifestyle,” said National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.
Economynsjonline.com

NC ranks among nation’s best tax structures

RALEIGH — North Carolina now has one of the most broad-based and competitive tax structures for business in the United States, according to a recent Location Matters survey and newly released white paper from the Tax Foundation and KPMG LLP. The Location Matters study compared overall tax costs among businesses...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities And Towns Have Issued Face Mask Mandates Or Advisories

(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates. The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, Gov. Charlie Baker hasn’t yet announced if Massachusetts will be bringing back a face mask advisory or mandate. Below is a list of cities and towns that have made face mask announcements: Cambridge: Urging residents to wear a mask “in situations where transmission is likely” Nantucket: Advising all residents and visitors to wear masks indoors and in crowded public locations Provincetown: Masks are required for indoor public spaces, restaurants, performance venues, bars and dance floors, fitness centers, retail and personal service shops, offices and other public facilities Wellfleet: Masks required in public buildings, recommended at businesses indoors  
Boston, MAWBUR

WBUR Names Rupa Shenoy To Replace Bob Oakes As Morning Edition Host

For the first time in nearly three decades, WBUR's Morning Edition will have a new host. WBUR announced Thursday that journalist Rupa Shenoy will replace longtime anchor Bob Oakes — who plans to return to reporting for the station — in September. Shenoy joins WBUR after eight years at GBH,...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. State House Remains Closed, Even As Other Buildings Open

Alex Svenson led about a half-dozen tourists through the grounds surrounding the Massachusetts State House, pointing out highlights of the building's exterior and its manicured gardens. Missing from the tour: all the wonders inside the capitol. That includes the famous Sacred Cod, the House and Senate chambers, the governor's office,...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts in Massachusetts

An air quality alert issued for all of Massachusetts has been extended until at least midnight tonight for parts of Worcester, Middlesex and Essex counties by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. This comes after smoke from wildfires on the West Coast and Canada turned the sun red last night...
New Bedford, MAWBUR

A New Way To Cover The News In New Bedford

Home to the most valuable commercial fishing port in the world, covering the news in New Bedford has been a struggle as of late. The shrinking newspaper of record, the Standard-Times, once had almost 60 full-time staff, but has fewer than 15 today. We speak with Stephen Taylor, a former...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Wildfires Hundreds Of Miles Away Smoke Out Massachusetts

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for July 27, 2021. Tiziana Dearing is our host. An air quality alert issued for all of Massachusetts has been extended until at least midnight tonight for parts of Worcester, Middlesex and Essex counties by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. This, after smoke from wildfires on the West Coast and Canada turned the sun red last night, and made outdoor activities iffy for some sensitive groups, such as those with asthma and older adults. We talk with Jon Levy, a Professor of Environmental Health at Boston University's School of Public Health, about what this means for the climate and our health.
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Should Expand Medicaid To Undocumented Immigrants

S. Medina, a 62-year-old man from El Salvador, will likely be dead in three years. A doctor will write “advanced prostate cancer” on his death certificate, unwittingly obscuring his true cause of death: lack of access to health care. Mr. Medina is one of about 275,000 undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy