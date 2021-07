Digital advertising stocks are perhaps one of the most intriguing areas of the tech space for investors to consider at this time. With people using their devices like smartphones, personal computers, and connected televisions more than ever thanks to the pandemic, the companies that offer marketers a way to connect with potential clients digitally are very attractive. Keep in mind that advertisers are likely going to increase their ad budgets for digital channels going forward, which means there is plenty of opportunity for the best companies in digital advertising to grow their businesses.