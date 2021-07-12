Amazon named robots after Muppets because it's running out of humanity

Cancel
Amazon has named its new warehouse robots "Bert" and "Ernie" after the Sesame Street characters of the same name. The company announced this fact back in June — just before Prime Day — in a quiet manner (mid-blog) that somehow makes it even stranger. Bert and Ernie are both meant...

