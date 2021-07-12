Cancel
Cuba, MO

US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

Daily Gate City
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Cuban government amid some of the biggest displays of antigovernment sentiment on the island nation in decades. (July 2021) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0879f4d7fcc84f1fa0565cb5a78877c7.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

NBC News

Biden to host Cuban American leaders to discuss response to Cuba protests

President Joe Biden will host Cuban American leaders at the White House on Friday to discuss the recent historic protests in the Caribbean nation and his administration’s response, including new sanctions on Cuban leaders and establishing internet access for Cubans. Those in attendance will include political and community leaders as...
The Associated Press

US imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government special brigade that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro...
U.S. Politicsvillages-news.com

An important moment for Cuban people

As you know, the Cuban people have taken to the streets to voice their opposition to the brutal communist regime in Havana. Their courage has led to historic protests that has drawn the attention of the rest of the world. This is an important moment for the Cuban people and...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Sen. Rubio: ‘All of the impediments to remittances to the people of Cuba are not on our side of it. It's on the Cuban side’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who serves on the Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees, to discuss the situation in Cuba, Havana syndrome, and rising COVID cases in Florida. Sen. Rubio says, “All of the impediments to remittances to the people of Cuba are not on our side of it. It's on the Cuban side, on the regime side.” July 22, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Gate City

Price: US will help Cubans, but not regime

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price says the U.S. is looking into ways to help the Cuban people but they will also make sure that none of it ends up in the "regime's coffers." (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Columbus, GAWTVM

Local Cuban family reacts to protests in Cuba

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tensions have reached peak in Cuba, according to Chari Valdes-Pitts and her mother Dalia Valdes. People in Cuba are struggling to survive with no food available, money is tighter than ever for the masses because of the pandemic, and now because of protests in the country they say the government has cut off internet access, phone lines and electricity.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Crowds in Lincoln protest for Cuban rights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crowds protested at 27th and O Street on Sunday for what they’re calling a lack of basic human rights in Cuba, echoing protests going on in Cuba happening now too. Protestors have said their family and friends in Cuba don’t have freedom of speech, water, food,...
AdvocacyNew Castle News

UN rights chief urges release of Cuban protesters

PARIS (AP) — The U.N. rights chief is urging the release of all those detained in Cuba’s protests and calling on the government to address their grievances. In a statement Friday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for an investigation into the death of a protester in Havana, a 36-year-old who died Monday during clashes between demonstrators and police.
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Top US diplomat talks relocation of Afghan allies in Kuwait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United States is negotiating with Kuwait and other countries whether they can host Afghans who supported the American war effort and could face Taliban revenge attacks if they stay in Afghanistan, America's top diplomat said Thursday. During a visit to tiny, oil-rich Kuwait, U.S....
EconomyDaily Gate City

Biden touts 'Buy American' to boost US businesses

President Joe Biden checks out the big rigs at a Pennsylvania truck factory and promises workers that his policies would reshape the U.S. economy for the working class. (July 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0bbe61c63091461792661816378774ac.
Washington StateJanesville Gazette

China sends sharp-tongued diplomat as ambassador to Washington

China dispatched a veteran diplomat known for pushing back against Western criticism to serve as its next ambassador to the U.S., an appointment that suggests Beijing is bracing for a period of prolonged tension with Washington. Qin Gang, 55, who most recently served as vice foreign minister, arrived in the...
AdvocacyDaily Gate City

Jan. 6 hearing opens on Capitol Hill

A committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection opened its first hearing with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building. (July 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...

