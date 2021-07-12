Antibody test from Raritan-based Ortho given emergency use approval

NEW YORK, NY, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) - Get Report ("Enzo" or the "Company"), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today that it has received an expansion of its FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Company's rapid extraction method on its proprietary test system for the detection of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 including the genetic variants that are now proliferating globally. The EUA enables laboratories to immediately use Enzo's faster extraction process to reduce the time by over one hour, or more than 25%, enabling more test runs on a single instrument. The rapid extraction method can be used on platforms including Enzo's proprietary GENFLEX® automated high-throughput platform, Qiagen's QIAsymphony® SP lower-throughput platform and Enzo's manual workflow. The AMPIPROBE® SARS-Cov-2 Test System includes three components: sample collection, AMPIXTRACT™ SARS-CoV-2 Extraction Kit for sample processing, and AMPIPROBE® SARS-CoV-2 Assay Kit for detection and analysis.
