Ross resigns as New Philadelphia's softball coach

Karly Ross resigned as New Philadelphia head softball coach after four seasons on Monday. "Today, I officially resigned as New Phila’s head Varsity softball coach. This decision did not come easily or quickly, as I have made so many close relationships with the girls and my love for the game is unmatched. Right now, in my life, my focus is being a mother and growing my family. The memories I have made will last forever and I have the girls and my coaches to thank for that. I’m not saying I’m done coaching forever, just for now, as my life is heading in a different direction. Thank you to everyone who supported me and the Quakers during my time as coach! I’ll still be there to support, just on the other side of the fence! Go Quakers!"