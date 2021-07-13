Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Philadelphia, OH

Ross resigns as New Philadelphia's softball coach

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 16 days ago

Karly Ross resigned as New Philadelphia head softball coach after four seasons on Monday. "Today, I officially resigned as New Phila’s head Varsity softball coach. This decision did not come easily or quickly, as I have made so many close relationships with the girls and my love for the game is unmatched. Right now, in my life, my focus is being a mother and growing my family. The memories I have made will last forever and I have the girls and my coaches to thank for that. I’m not saying I’m done coaching forever, just for now, as my life is heading in a different direction. Thank you to everyone who supported me and the Quakers during my time as coach! I’ll still be there to support, just on the other side of the fence! Go Quakers!"

www.timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ross, OH
City
New Philadelphia, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Coaching#Quakers#Strasburg High School#The Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy