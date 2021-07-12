Cancel
Sophia Bush and Boyfriend Grant Hughes’ Cutest Photos

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 17 days ago
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes. Courtesy Grant Hughes/Instagram

Finding The One! Sophia Bush has kept her romance with Grant Hughes relatively private since the pair were first spotted together in Malibu in May 2020. However, the FocusMotion Health founder has shared a few photos of the couple.

Ever since landing the role of Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill in 2003, Bush’s personal life has made headlines. That is something that the actress and activist has intentionally changed, she explained in June 2021.

“It’s hard to have nothing that’s yours. And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky,” the False Positive actress told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I also grew up in the early aughts when girls were raked over the coals for any choices that they made. And I just was like, ‘I don’t think I like this.’ I didn’t like having my private life lied about. There were times where someone would send through an article and be like, ‘Well, supposedly you’re dating this guy.’ And I was like, ‘I mean, I would. Who is he?'”

The Hitcher star, who was briefly married to Chad Michael Murray before later entering public relationships with former costars Austin Nichols and Jesse Lee Soffer, added that now, she only wants to speak about her projects and her advocacy.

“It would be, ‘What are you wearing? And how’s your boyfriend?,’ and it’s like, ‘What does that have to do with anything about my work, my life?'” she recalled to ET at the time. “I really think the kind of gamification of people’s private intimacy is just creepy to me. So I don’t really hide what’s going on in my life, but I don’t flaunt it.”

Although Bush has yet to share pics of her beau, Hughes shared a slew of photos from 2020 at the beginning of 2021.

“I posted only two photos in 2020 and averaged less than 5 minutes per day on Instagram. This wasn’t really intentional; I think it was just a year for me to be present in other areas of my life. However, social media documentation or not, the memories of life continue being made,” he began via Instagram in January, sharing multiple pics. “Somehow through all this I found my person @sophiabush. She was in my life as a friend for 8 years and the pandemic forced us to slow down and stay in one place long enough to realize what I’d been looking for all along was closer than I could have known.”

