The board game market is a fickle place – some games seem to gather huge momentum, selling out immediately and attracting reprint after reprint before you’re ever likely to see them sitting on a shelf waiting for a buyer. Others, on the other hand, don’t quite hit the mark for whatever reason, and it’s not uncommon to see a great fame disappear from popular discussion relatively quickly. Sadly Holi: Festival of Color seems to fall into this latter category, even though it is a beautiful, innovative and straightforward game. Here’s hoping this review gives it some of the limelight that it deserves.