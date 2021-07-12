Flood Advisory issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Steuben County in central New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience minor flooding include Jasper, Troupsburg, Greenwood, Young Hickory, Willeyville and West Greenwood. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect. There is a potential for dangerous flash flooding.