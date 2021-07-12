Special Weather Statement issued for Dooly by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dooly SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DOOLY...NORTHWESTERN WILCOX AND SOUTHWESTERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT At 330 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Pleasant View, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Unadilla, Pineview, Pinehurst, Wallace, Pleasant View, Mock Springs, Pope City, Seville, Finleyson and Tippettville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH