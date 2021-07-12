Cancel
Bleckley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Laurens, Pulaski, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Laurens; Pulaski; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WILCOX...WESTERN LAURENS BLECKLEY...NORTHWESTERN DODGE AND EASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 408 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Chester to near Cedar Creek, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Cochran, Eastman, Hawkinsville, Chester, Dexter, Montrose, Dubois, Gresston, Empire, Yonkers, Cedar Creek, Mobley Crossing, Roddy, Baileys Park, Rowland, Ocmulgee Banks, Wallace, Goldsboro, Rebie and Cary. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

