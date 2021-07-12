Cancel
Okaloosa County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN COVINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 309 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Laurel Hill, or 12 miles west of Florala, moving north at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laurel Hill.

County
Okaloosa County, FL
City
Laurel Hill, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Okaloosa Inland
