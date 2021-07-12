Flood Advisory issued for Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Tom Green County in west central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 308 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Angelo, Christoval, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Lake Nasworthy, O.c. Fisher Reservoir and San Angelo State Park. This includes the following Low Water Crossings Jackson From Knickerbocker to South Bryant, Southwest Blvd and Loop 306, Howard and Webster, College Hills and Millbrook, Parkwood and Lindenwood, Sul Ross At Red Arroyo Crossing, Huntington and Sunset, Huntington and Sunset, South Irving and Avenue P and South Irving and Avenue R.