BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police and humane agents say they found 13 dogs living in deplorable conditions at a home in Fayette County. But family members of the man accused of mistreating the dogs say the charges are overblown. James Edward Holcomb Jr.’s family says the 44-year-old loves his dogs and would never do anything to hurt them. But humane agents and state police say the animals were neglected and tortured. When state police showed up at the Brownsville home they say they were overcome by the scent of dog feces and urine and they say what their eyes saw was...