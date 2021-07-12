MDC, Stagwell Still Butting Heads With Inaba Over Merger Terms
Last Friday, MDC Partners and Stagwell, both led by Mark Penn, amended the deal terms of the companies’ proposed merger in an SEC filing. But big MDC independent shareholder Indaba Capital Management said Monday that the “barely revised terms” are still unacceptable. The investor suggested that other independent shareholders it has “aligned” with during the merger process also remain unsatisfied with the newly adjusted terms.www.mediapost.com
