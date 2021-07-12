MDC, Stagwell Still Butting Heads With Inaba Over Merger Terms

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (NASDAQ: MDCA) "“ MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners", "MDC" or the "Company") announced today that MDC shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the "Transaction") of MDC with certain subsidiaries of Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"), during a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Following the close of the Transaction, the combined company will be renamed Stagwell Inc, and will be traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. The Company currently anticipates that the Transaction will be completed on or around August 2, 2021. The final vote results will be filed on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.