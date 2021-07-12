Cancel
Economy

Water Parks Feeling Heat from Worker Shortage

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal water parks are continuing to see staff shortages. Lazarus Entertainment Group, the company that owns three water and theme parks in our area says even in the height of summer, they’re experiencing staffing issues. Mark Lazarus, President of the group that owns Myrtle Waves, Broadway Grand Prix, and Wild Water and Wheels says despite the shortage, they’re having a great summer. Lazarus says the lack of employees is due to the delay of the J-1 visa visitor exchange program. Overall the group lost about 110 workers this summer and they’re still hiring for all staff positions with starting pay at $12 an hour.

