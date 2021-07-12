Water Parks Feeling Heat from Worker Shortage

In early 2020, Emma was enjoying what was in many ways a dream job. Emma describes herself as “obsessed with the restaurant industry,” and after working in restaurants since she was a teenager, she landed a job as a waitress at a popular upscale Salt Lake restaurant. (To protect her privacy, Emma asked for her name to be changed and to not specify the name of the restaurant.) She stayed for six years in the position, which she says was widely known as “a prized job” in the industry. It gave her financial security she had never experienced in her adult life—she was able to work less and travel while keeping consistent health insurance. “I’m never leaving this job,” she thought to herself.