Marcus Rashford Gives Emotional Apology For Missing Penalty In Euros Final Defeat

Marcus Rashford has broken his silence following England’s loss to Italy in the Euro Cup final. The England forward was brought on in the last two minutes of extra time during the Euro Cup final and subsequently missed a penalty kick that ultimately led to England’s devastating loss. After the match, an outpouring of racist abuse was directed at Rashford, as well as fellow England players Saka and Sancho. A mural of Rashford in Manchester was also defaced with racist abuse.