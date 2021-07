Here we are in the middle of summer and for all intents and purposes, Covid is behind us - hopefully. We can all breathe a little easier (did I say no masks?)!. Obviously, we all are comfortable with the usual cast of characters - chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, Vermentino, Arneis, rosés, pinot noir, Chianti, sparkling wine and so on. So, as we continue to look for wines that are great for summer but not from the usual suspects list, one of my favorites that I have enjoyed over the years is pinot blanc.